Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan reacts to actor's Pathaan look

Shah Rukh Khan's latest social media post has become an instant sensation, and even his wife Gauri Khan reacted to his washboard abs and chiselled body. Shah Rukh Khan posted his Pathaan look, and it was hailed by his followers. Gauri Khan posted the same picture on her Twitter feed, and displayed her affection over him by commenting, "Loving the Pathaan vibe," with a red heart emoji.

Here's Gauri's tweet

Loving the Pathaan vibe pic.twitter.com/xFjEZVIUu2 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) March 26, 2022

The actor's fans didn't stop showering love to him, and there are several comments on Gauri's post. "Please tell us his real age.. He can’t be 56!! #PathaanRukegaNahi" said a fan. While another fan added, "Howwww sweeeet you are. . And look at our reaction... you must read and but don't kill us...today I envy you more... Love u all. #PathaanRukegaNahi" One of Khan's followers asked Gauri, Ooh la la...Gauri how does it feel to have the sexiest man in the world as ur husband??"

Couple of hours ago, the actor has shared his chiselled body look, and it has spread like a fire. The Don actor posted the image as a thread, mocking famous social media apps, and calling himself unstoppable. Khan's latest picture actually gives a closer look at his upcoming film and titular character Pathaan. This is the first time Shah Rukh posted his character look from Pathaan on social media. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…."

Speaking of his upcoming actioner Pathaan, The film will unite Shah Rukh and Deepika again on screen after their successful outings in the actress' debut film Om Shanti Om in 2007, romantic-comedy Chennai Express in 2013, and action-comedy heist film Happy New Year in 2014. The upcoming actioner is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and it will hit big screens on Republic Day 2023.