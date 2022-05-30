Shah Rukh Khan's wedding wish for close friend Bella Mulchandani at her wedding will melt your heart

Team Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan proved to be the true King Khan as the superstar attended the wedding of his close friend Bella Mulchandani with Rahul Rahega in Mumbai recently. The actor is seen kissing the bride's hand and blessing the newlyweds in the viral clip shared by the official photographer The Con Artists.

Bella Mulchandani has been working as a Supervising Producer for the past nine years at Red Chillies Production, the film production company owned by Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. The Fan actor floored his fans at Bella's wedding as he clicked selfies with them at the function. The photos and videos of the same are going viral across the internet.

In the video shared by The Con Artists, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wishing Bella with an adorable message as he says, “Bella is my oldest oldest, not in terms of age, but in terms of friends, co-workers that has been with me for years. The sweetest thing about her is that she’s taken care of me. So from my heart, all I feel for Bella is that I’m sure Rahul will take care of her, the way she has taken care of all of us."

The video was shared with the caption, "We are in complete awe of @iamsrk - such big heart and so much humility. Love and only love for this man", along with a red heart emoji. Netizens reacted to the video calling SRK 'a fine gentleman', 'humble', and 'kind' in the comments section which is filled with red hearts emojis.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced his next film titled Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, starring Taapsee Pannu as the main lead, is slated to release in cinemas on December 22, 2023.