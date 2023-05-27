'New home for...': Shah Rukh Khan's gives tour of new Parliament building ahead of inauguration, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan with an inner view of new parliament

Shah Rukh Khan has given a virtual tour of the new parliament building that will be inaugurated soon. On his Twitter, Khan shared a video, giving an inside view of the new parliament building and describing its importance with his voiceover. In a 1.48-minute video, Khan narrated the importance of the new parliament and also gave an inside view of the new building. The Swades background score was in-sync with the theme of the video and it enhanced the experience further.

Khan shared the video on his Twitter and captioned it saying, "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind." The inauguration of the new parliament will happen on May 28, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here's the video

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

As soon as Shah Rukh shared the video, it went viral instantly. Several internet users hailed Shah Rukh Khan for giving a sneak peek to new parliament. An internet user wrote, "Swades Background Music and SRK’s Deep voice." Another internet user wrote, "What a great video for our parliament and fantastic narration by the one and only King Khan and the Swades music adds so many emotions to it!" A netizen added, "What a wonderful gesture from a real desbhakt global superstar for our country! Jai Hind." Another netizen wrote, "Today every Indian is happy that the parliament made by their leader in their India."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's actioner Pathaan. The film grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. He will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan. The film was originally scheduled for June 2 release, but it got postponed to September 7. After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.