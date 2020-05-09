Shah Rukh Khan's team Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute 1000 food packets to needy amid COVID-19 lockdown

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), Caribbean Premier League side owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, pledged that they would distribute one thousand food packets to the needy who are struggling in Trinidad and Tobago due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter yesterday and appreciated the efforts made by the team. For the uninformed, the TKR team has involved their local icons Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, and Sunil Narine, who along with the team’s support staff will be personally distributing the hampers to various areas of the island nation.

Shah Rukh who is the co-owner of the team said, "@tkriders collaborated with HADCO Ltd. to ‘Do the Knight thing’ & distribute as many as 1k food hampers to the needy who are struggling because of the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago. Proud of u my boys!"

TKR has teamed up with HADCO Ltd. Director of TKR, Venky Mysore said in a statement, "We all know the challenge this health crisis has posed. The entire TKR family wants to contribute and play a small role in easing the pain felt by the people of Trinidad & Tobago."

In India, Shah Rukh had opened his office for treating COVID-19 patients. His interior designer-film producer wife Gauri Khan had helped transform the superstar’s office into a 22-bed quarantine facility. Apart from these, the actor along with Gauri and business partners -- Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta -- had contributed to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also donated to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.