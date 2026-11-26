Shah Rukh Khan's legal law firm has reacted to the reports of the superstar sending a legal notice to an influencer who mocked him for his viral video with Anant Ambani.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has issued a clarification, through his legal team, citing the legal notice sent to influencer for mocking him with the recent Anant Ambani's video, where he's seen asking Shah Rukh Khan to 'shut up'. Recently, Khan attracted headlines when we saw how Anant Ambani asked him to keep quiet while he was interacting with the spiritual leader Sadhguru. Soon, the clip of them went viral, and a few influencers mocked the actor. It was reported that Khan had sent a legal notice to a few influencers about mocking him. However, now SRK's legal representatives have issued a new statement stating that he never instructed his legal team to take action against them.

What does the new statement say

On behalf of SRK, law firm Hirani & Associates Advocates, the clarification reads, "A purported "legal notice" dated 23 November 2026, said to have been issued on behalf of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is being circulated on social media and in some news reports. As authorised attorneys of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, we clarify that this notice was not issued by him or on his behalf. Mr. Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it. We request media houses and social media pages to verify before reporting, and to correct or remove content that attributes this notice to Mr. Khan."

Here's the statement of SRK

Did Anant Ambani insult Shah Rukh Khan?

On November 21 (Saturday), Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, along with businessman Anant Ambani and spiritual leader Sadhguru, came together at the Global Peace Honours 2026 at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. Organized by Amruta Fadnavis' Divyaj Foundation, the gathering assembled leaders from cinema, sports, business, spirituality, and government, paying tribute to 26/11 Mumbai attack victims, security personnel, and everyday heroes who showed courage against terrorism.

In the viral clip, we see Anant interacting with Sadhguru, and Shah Rukh Khan comes into the conversation. SRK joins them as they were discussing something funny, but Anant instantly cuts his 'godfather ', asking him to stay quiet, which is visibly clear. SRK looks visibly embarrassed, but instantly changes his mood and carries on interacting with other attendees on the stage.