Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Loved Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? Here are 6 iconic anti-heroes who ruled Indian cinema

Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision

Good news for Infosys employees, Narayana Murthy's firm gives 80% bonus payout; check details here

Will Moscow open its market to India if US does not roll back additional tariffs imposed for buying Russian oil? Russian diplomat in India says...

Opposition MPs tear controversial PM-CM bills, throw paper bits at Amit Shah during his speech in Lok Sabha, WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's The B***ds of Bollywood features THIS iconic song from Gupt, Rajiv Rai confirms giving rights for Rs...

Virat Kohli visited Anushka Sharma's Mumbai home multiple times before their wedding, reveals Vivek Agnihotri: 'Her father is...'

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites releases, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT platforms

'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Loved Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? Here are 6 iconic anti-heroes who ruled Indian cinema

6 iconic anti-heros of Indian cinema who ruled big screen

Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected pr

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector explains

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's The B***ds of Bollywood features THIS iconic song from Gupt, Rajiv Rai confirms giving rights for Rs...

Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, will feature the popular track Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt, and the price SRK had to pay to Rajiv Rai for the song's rights will blow your mind.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 04:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's The B***ds of Bollywood features THIS iconic song from Gupt, Rajiv Rai confirms giving rights for Rs...
Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, will soon be making his debut as a director with Netflix's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, and the King Khan isn't leaving any stone unturned with the launch vehicle of his prince. Based on the backdrop of Hindi cinema, Ayan's genre-defying series blends self-awareness with cheeky humour. As Jr Khan says, "Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar."

The Ba**ds of Bollywood to feature THIS iconic song 

SRK and Gauri aren't leaving any stone unturned in making Aryan's debut series a blockbuster. Thus, they have acquired the song rights of the 1997 film Gupt. The Bobby Deol-starrer crime thriller has the best music album, and the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela will feature in Aryan's series. Interestingly, Bobby is an integral part of The Ba**ds of Bollywood. So it will be a nostalgic feeling if we get to see Bobby grooving to his own iconic song decades later.

Rajiv Rai confirms giving song rights to SRK 

In an interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker Rajiv Rai revealed that Shah Rukh had personally reached out to him, talked to him on the phone and asked his permission to use the song with legal rights. Rai said, "Many people have asked me over the years, but usually I don't give my rights. I know Shah Rukh very well. He is a gracious person and a thorough gentleman. Also, it was for his son. So how could I refuse?"

The amount Rajiv took to give song rights to SRK 

You'll be surprised to know that in an industry where economic gains and profit are considered above everything, Rajiv Rai gave away the song rights for zero money. Yes, Rajiv gave the song rights for free, and he himself confirmed it. "Shah Rukh also asked for my blessings for Aryan in his first venture. Giving the rights was a gesture, and I did it for free. There was no financial deal involved."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Alia Bhatt's Darlings: 7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy
7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every day'
Donald Trump gives THIS reason for wanting to end Russia-Ukraine war, says he wants to go to...
Donald Trump gives THIS reason for wanting to end Russia-Ukraine war, says he wa
Meet woman who left her medical career to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam while working 12-hour night shift, her AIR was..., currently posted in...
Meet woman who left her medical career to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam
Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks expert warning, here's why
Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE