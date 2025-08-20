Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's The B***ds of Bollywood features THIS iconic song from Gupt, Rajiv Rai confirms giving rights for Rs...

Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, will feature the popular track Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt, and the price SRK had to pay to Rajiv Rai for the song's rights will blow your mind.

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, will soon be making his debut as a director with Netflix's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, and the King Khan isn't leaving any stone unturned with the launch vehicle of his prince. Based on the backdrop of Hindi cinema, Ayan's genre-defying series blends self-awareness with cheeky humour. As Jr Khan says, "Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar."

The Ba**ds of Bollywood to feature THIS iconic song

SRK and Gauri aren't leaving any stone unturned in making Aryan's debut series a blockbuster. Thus, they have acquired the song rights of the 1997 film Gupt. The Bobby Deol-starrer crime thriller has the best music album, and the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela will feature in Aryan's series. Interestingly, Bobby is an integral part of The Ba**ds of Bollywood. So it will be a nostalgic feeling if we get to see Bobby grooving to his own iconic song decades later.

Rajiv Rai confirms giving song rights to SRK

In an interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker Rajiv Rai revealed that Shah Rukh had personally reached out to him, talked to him on the phone and asked his permission to use the song with legal rights. Rai said, "Many people have asked me over the years, but usually I don't give my rights. I know Shah Rukh very well. He is a gracious person and a thorough gentleman. Also, it was for his son. So how could I refuse?"

The amount Rajiv took to give song rights to SRK

You'll be surprised to know that in an industry where economic gains and profit are considered above everything, Rajiv Rai gave away the song rights for zero money. Yes, Rajiv gave the song rights for free, and he himself confirmed it. "Shah Rukh also asked for my blessings for Aryan in his first venture. Giving the rights was a gesture, and I did it for free. There was no financial deal involved."