Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan bows down, admits to being 'very nervous' during first public speech at The Ba***ds of Bollywood event: 'If something goes wrong...'

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to the audiences for allowing him to entertain over the past three decades, Shah Rukh Khan welcomed his son to the stage. While admitting he was “very nervous” for his first time on the stage, Aryan Khan said, “If something goes wrong, please forgive me."

The much-awaited preview of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was unveiled on Wednesday. In a grand event held in Mumbai, the preview was launched by Shah Rukh Khan, who brought his signature style and humour to the stage.

Aryan Khan bows down, gives his first public speech at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview event

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to the audiences for allowing him to entertain over the past three decades, the Jawan star welcomed his son to the stage. While admitting he was “very nervous” for his first time on the stage, Aryan Khan said, “If something goes wrong, please forgive me. This is my first time. I have been practising this speech for the past two days and three nights. I have also made sure to put it in on the teleprompter and with small notes. And even if I make a mistake, Papa is here – backup."

“The motive of this show is to bring a lot of entertainment to a lot of people. After four years of hard work, endless discussions, and thousands of takes, the show is finally ready,” he added.

When is Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood releasing?

For the event, Aryan Khan was dressed in a complete black ensemble, looking dapper in a matching suit as he perfectly coordinated with his parents.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The show was announced earlier this year, marking his debut as a director. It will be released on Netflix on September 18, 2025.