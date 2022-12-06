Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan set to direct his FIRST project, wraps up writing

Credit: Aryan Khan/Instagram

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan took to Instagram and revealed that he is all set to direct his debut project as he has finished writing for it. He wrote, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

According to our sources, Aryan Khan has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Netizens reacted to the news, one of them wrote, "We r waiting for .......bade bade deshon me aise chhoti chhoti batein ho jati hai.,means ddlZ." The second one said, "Tbh I'm really excited to see ur work." The third one said, "this is something i was waiting for all the best love you loads." The fourth one said, "Shah & gauri will be so proud of you aryyyy." The fifth one said, "All the best brother Waiting to see this."

A few days ago, after pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat with the new nameplate went viral on social media, netizens dubbed it as the 'diamond nameplate' since the shimmery new nameplate looked like it is studded with diamonds. Several fans of the superstar shared photos on their social media in which they were seen carrying out the iconic SRK pose in front of the new nameplate.

The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/BklQDZdmxT November 22, 2022

In the viral pictures, two diamond nameplates were seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it. Landsend because the sea-facing bungalow is situated at the land's end part of Bandstand in Bandra.

Later, taking to her social media accounts on November 22, Gauri Khan revealed that the new nameplate is not studded with diamonds as she shared her picture in front of the same and wrote, "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy...we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting, and calm vibe." At the end of the tweet, she added the hashtag of Gauri Khan Designs, her interior designing company.