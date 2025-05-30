AbRam was seen sharing warm hugs with his mom, Gauri, spending time with his grandmother, and enjoying playful moments with his sister, Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son, AbRam, turned 12 on May 27 and marked the day with a cozy celebration. The birthday party was an intimate gathering filled with sweet moments.

The event also featured a delicious food spread, making it a simple yet special celebration. AbRam's 12th birthday was celebrated with a close-knit gathering at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe in Mumbai.

The NMACC gave fans a peek into the special day by sharing a video on their official Instagram account, showcasing moments from the celebration at their cozy cafe space.

The caption with the video said, “Such a joy to welcome back Mrs. Gauri Khan — designer of the NMACC Arts Cafe - along with Suhana Khan and family for AbRam’s birthday celebrations. Another evening full of sweet moments and big smiles."

In the video from AbRam's birthday party, he is seen entering the venue with a big smile on his face, walking alongside his sister Suhana. A little later, their mom, Gauri Khan, is also seen arriving at the celebration.

The birthday video shows a table filled with pizzas, sweet treats, and a chocolate cake for AbRam. Gauri’s mother and Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, also attended the celebration. However, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan are not seen in the video, which mostly includes close family and friends.