Shah Rukh Khan's reply to question on retirement and his 'replacement' wins fans' praise: 'Others should stop trying...'

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans in an Ask SRK session on Twitter on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's reply to question on retirement and his 'replacement' wins fans' praise: 'Others should stop trying...'
Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan returned to lead roles after a four-year hiatus with his latest release Pathaan. As the film continues to break box office records, the actor has been able to re-assert his status as the numero uno ator in the Hindi film industry. While Shah Rukh has two more films in the pipeline, many have wondered who will take ove rthe mantle from him once he hangs his boots.

This question was posed to the actor by a fan in his recent ask me anything session on Twitter. The 57-year-old’s witty response to the questions won fans over, with many praising his confidence and others remarking that his replacement will never be found.

During an Ask SRK session on Twitter on Monday afternoon, a fan asked Shah Rukh, “Who will be the next big thing in bellwood after you retire?? @iamsrk you’re the best (sic).” Sharing the tweet, Shah Rukh responded, “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!” Reacting to the reply, one fan wrote, “Missed this SRK. Others can stop trying!” Another tweeted, “Love that attitude of his.”

Since his breakout role with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995, Shah Rukh has consistently been at the top of the Bollywood box office with a few rare misses in between. After a few failures in the 2010s, Shah Rukh took a break from acting and returned with Pathaan. Upon release, Pathaan easily broke the records for highest opening, highest single-day collection, highest opening weekend, and highest lifetime collection by any Bollywood film ever. It is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film ever with a worldwide gross of Rs 988 crore.

The actor currently has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki lined up. Both the films are slated to release this year.

