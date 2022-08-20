Search icon
SRK's Raees director Rahul Dholakia opens up on dull state of Bollywood, advises 'stop being arrogant'

Rahul Dholakia has dropped some truth bombs about the dry run of Bollywood, and he believes it's high time people should realise their mistakes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

The dry run in Bollywood is worrisome, and trade is getting affected by back-to-back huge duds at the box office. From Heropanti 2, Samrat Prithiviraj, to recent failures Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, the Hindi film industry is lagging. Rahul Dholakia, the director of films like SRK's Raees and Parzania has opened up on the dull phase, and he has dropped some truth bombs about it. 

Rahul took his concern, and inputs over the current state of Bollywood to Twitter and wrote pointers that makers, producers, and actors should follow. He wrote, "My 2 cents on what needs to be done by our fraternity: 1. Make better films. 2. Reduce COP (cost of production). 3. Reduce ticket prices drastically. 4. Not release films on OTT for 3 month. 5. Stop being Arrogant. be inclusive. Maybe this will help?" 

Several of his followers and other netizens applauded him for being upfront and frank over the issue. A few netizens noted that Rahul openly revealed that people in the film industry are arrogant, and it's high time they should wake up. Recently, even Gippy Grewal opened up about the lagging phase of Bollywood. 

READ: Gippy Grewal opens up on Aamir Khan's Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, shares why Bollywood films are failing | Exclusive

While speaking to DNA, Gippy stated that in Bollywood, corporates are causing unintentional damage to filmmaking. He believes that while making films, people here apply brains over heart. "When I work in Bombay, I usually had this argument with the corporate people here. They come up with statistics, budgets, and calculations. But the creativity can't be controlled by these measures. I believe, that filmmaking comes from the heart, and here, people make films from their brains. You can pen down a script, but not calculations. They come up with their assumptions first. 'Film should have XYZ opening, 'it should collect 100 crores,' 'you have to make the film under this budget.' But what if the maker's vision is beyond their norms? They don't create films, they complete a project. That interest, that hunger of saying something new, something unique isn't there in them. I think that's where the problem lies."

'There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal': Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
