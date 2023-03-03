Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan overtakes Baahubali The Conclusion to be highest-grossing film in Hindi ever

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan has managed to do something that was deemed impossible by many. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has crossed the Rs 511-crore mark set by the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing film in Hindi in the domestic market. While Pathaan’s collections have dipped, the film is still going strong at the box office.

On Thursday, the 37th day of its release, Pathaan’s Hindi version netted Rs 75 lakh across India, taking its tally to Rs 510.55 crore in India. On Friday, the film is expected to net around Rs 70 lakh more and the morning and afternoon shows have ensured that it crosses Rs 511 crore. Baahubali 2 had made Rs 510.99 crore with its Hindi version when it was released in 2017. The Telugu blockbuster has been the highst-grossing film in Hindi.

What make Pathaan’s feat impressive is that no Bollywood film before it had even crossed Rs 400 net in India, let alone come within touching distance of Rs 500 crore. The next-highest grossing Bollywood film is Dangal with Rs 387 crore. In fact, post-pandemic, the highest-grossing Hindi film in India was The Kashmir Files, with net haul of Rs 253 crore. Pathaan has more than doubled that. And it is still going strong. Trade insiders predict that Pathaan will add a few crores to its kitty before it ends its run this month.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to lead roles after over four years. The hype for the film was immense and it went on to break several records, including the highest opening-day, weekend, and week as well as achieving several milestones in the quickest time. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, apart from a cameo by Salman Khan.