Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan may soon enter Rs 1000 crore club, here is list of other Indian films that did

Nowadays, entering the 100 crores or 200 crore club in terms of box office numbers is not a big deal. Indian films are now competing with Global cinema in terms of box office numbers. The recent release of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is the perfect example of the same. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after more than 4 years has audiences thrilled. The film that released on January 25 is still going strong at the box office and looks like it may enter the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club too.

The film has already surpassed the 300 crore mark in India and grossed over 600 crores at the box office worldwide. Many experts and trade analysts are expecting Pathaan can make it to the list of 1000 crore club Indian movies considering its popularity and earnings so far.

Meanwhile, here is a list of other Indian films that made it to the 1000-crore club

Dangal

Aamir Khan's Dangal collected exceptional numbers at the box office due to its astonishing run in China. Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the only Indian film to have grossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 was released in 201 and is second on the list. The Telegu film is the only Indian film that accumulated Rs 1000 crore nett in India.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR ranks at the fourth spot with a total collection of Rs 1155 crores. RRR also holds the record for the highest-grossing opening day Indian film with first-day collections of Rs 235Cr+ gross.

KGF 2

Another film that entered the 1000 crore club recently is Yash starrer KGF 2. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 1208 crore. The dubbed Hindi version of the film has become the second-highest-grosser Hindi film in the domestic market. The Hindi version of KGF 2 also holds the record for the second-highest opening day grosser Hindi (Rs 53.95 crores) with Pathaan being at the first position (Rs 57 crore). Karnataka, Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi versions of KGF 2 have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with Hindi taking the lead with a whopping Rs 400 crore.