Shah Rukh Khan’s old video of him dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya with specially-abled fan wins netizens' hearts

A video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing on a TV show with a fan who is disabled has now gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

There is a reason why people refer to Shah Rukh Khan as the king; he is a favourite of the audience. His humble nature has also constantly been discussed.  A video of the actor dancing on a TV show with a fan who is disabled has now gone viral.

Check out the video here:

In the comments section, fans lauded the actor and wrote about how humble he always is.

Aryan Khan broke his more-than-a-year Instagram hiatus on Monday, August 22, sharing adorable pictures with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana also has posted another cute picture from the same photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 23, Suhana shared the picture with her two brothers and added three monkeys in the caption. It was the Pathaan actor's comment that caught the netizens' attention as he described his three little kids as 'my little circus' and added that he is having "Big Time FOMO" (Fear of Missing Out)

 

Shah Rukh Khan had reacted to Aryan's pictures with a funny comment saying, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!". His son Aryan had a wittier reply for dad as he wrote, "I'll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha."

Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big Bollywood comeback after four years from an action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most awaited films and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Makers recently unveiled the motion poster of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the film, which got positive feedback from the netizens. Apart from that, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

