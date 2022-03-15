Shah Rukh Khan's old video condemning war goes viral amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Since February last week, Russia and Ukraine are engaged in conflict and it has had a devastating impact on the citizens of both nations. Amid this crisis, an old video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan condemning war has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, SRK is seen talking about 'sadness, loneliness and futility' of war.

In the video doing rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan is seen expressing his own thoughts on the ill effects of war as he says, "Only the dead have seen the end of war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died. So there is a lot of futility in war."

The 'Chennai Express' actor continues in the video, "There is a lot of sadness in war. There's a lot of loneliness in war. And whatever the reasons anyone gives for it, good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice strong, need of the hour - the fact is that war is not nice. War is not an alternative to peace and goodness. War is not an alternative to love, discussion, talks or even tiffs. War is not something that anyone should go in for."

Watch the viral video here

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan played a soldier named Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in the DD National television series 'Fauji' before making his debut in the Hindi film industry. The 1989 show has developed a cult status over the years and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat: Inside photos, videos of Rs 200 crore bungalow

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK recently announced his comeback film 'Pathaan' and announced its release date as of January 25, 2023. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles.