Shah Rukh Khan's old photos with Angelina Jolie at IIFA 2000 make netizens nostalgic

Shah Rukh Khan with Angelina Jolie in IIFA 2000

Ahead of Pathaan's trailer, old photos of Shah Rukh Khan with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie took over the internet. This special moment has spread on the internet like wildfire, and SRKians are going gaga over it. For the unversed, Angelina and SRK shared the stage at the first Indian Film Academy Awards (IFFA Awards), held in 2000 at the Millennium Dome, London. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan and Angelina walked up to the stage to announce an award for Aishwarya Rai.

The latter was awarded for her stellar performance in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, the actress was not present, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali accepted the trophy on the actress' behalf. When SLB accepted the award, SRK joked and said, "We have to make sure that Angelina knows this (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) is not Aishwarya Rai." Jolie burst out laughing after hearing this.

As we said earlier, the photos have created quite an impact on the social world. Many netizens praised the photos as a 'proud moment.' A few others hailed the actor as 'king.' A user commented, "WTH why am I seeing this for the first time today?" Another user asked, "Damn you guys are way too young." A netizen wrote, "this literally happened the year i was born in so." One of the netizens decoded how Angelina looked smitten by Khan, "the smile…the way her eyes scrunch up when she laughs.."

On the work front, SRK will soon be seen in actioner Pathaan. Siddharth Anand-directed will be Khan's comeback to the big screen after four years. After Pathaan, SRK will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

