Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's old photos with Angelina Jolie at IIFA 2000 make netizens nostalgic

Ahead of Pathaan's trailer, Shah Rukh Khan's old photos with Angelina Jolie will make you feel old enough.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's old photos with Angelina Jolie at IIFA 2000 make netizens nostalgic
Shah Rukh Khan with Angelina Jolie in IIFA 2000

Ahead of Pathaan's trailer, old photos of Shah Rukh Khan with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie took over the internet. This special moment has spread on the internet like wildfire, and SRKians are going gaga over it. For the unversed, Angelina and SRK shared the stage at the first Indian Film Academy Awards (IFFA Awards), held in 2000 at the Millennium Dome, London. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan and Angelina walked up to the stage to announce an award for Aishwarya Rai.

Here are the photos

The latter was awarded for her stellar performance in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, the actress was not present, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali accepted the trophy on the actress' behalf. When SLB accepted the award, SRK joked and said, "We have to make sure that Angelina knows this (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) is not Aishwarya Rai." Jolie burst out laughing after hearing this.

As we said earlier, the photos have created quite an impact on the social world. Many netizens praised the photos as a 'proud moment.' A few others hailed the actor as 'king.' A user commented, "WTH why am I seeing this for the first time today?" Another user asked, "Damn you guys are way too young." A netizen wrote, "this literally happened the year i was born in so." One of the netizens decoded how Angelina looked smitten by Khan, "the smile…the way her eyes scrunch up when she laughs.." 

On the work front, SRK will soon be seen in actioner Pathaan. Siddharth Anand-directed will be Khan's comeback to the big screen after four years. After Pathaan, SRK will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. 

READ: Viral video: SRK's doppelganger grooves to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', netizens are divided

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.