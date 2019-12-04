Shah Rukh Khan's next to be a comic action-thriller?

Shah Rukh Khan had announced on his 54th birthday this year in November that he would soon announce his next film and that as of now he is on a break waiting for the right script and spending some much needed time with family. "I wanted to spend some time with my children and hear such stories that are loved by the audience. I have been working on a lot of films, with a lot of directors and I like to talk about a film only once it goes on the floors. Inshallah, you will know about my next film in a couple of months from now,” the actor was quoted as saying.

However, as per the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh has decided on his next project and could be seen in a big-budget comic action-thriller directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who also wrote and directed crime-comedy 99, Saif Ali Khan zombie-comedy Go Goa Gone and Tusshar Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer Shor in the City.

Reports say that Shah Rukh has already signed the stylish film, the script of which is on-brand with Raj's and DK's brand of quirky humour. The film is supposed to go on floors next year.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta informs that the project with Shah Rukh and Raj-DK is on the cards, but he isn’t aware of other details. “According to my highly placed sources, Shah Rukh is set to work with Raj and DK,” he said.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in which he played a vertically-challenged protagonist who ends up travelling to Mars.