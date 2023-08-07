Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral: 'Main achha hoon ya bura hoon...'

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, it will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

The maker of Jawan, on Monday, shared the new poster which features Shah Rukh Khan in bald look. As soon as they shared the poster, it went viral on social media.

Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, "Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Helmed by Atlee, other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The action thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Vijay will also be seen making a cameo in the movie.