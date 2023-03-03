Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow Mannat broken into by trespassers, police detain 2

Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow was trespassed by two young men.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat in Mumbai, was broken into by two young men on Thursday. Mumbai Police reported that the men were caught by security guards after scaling the outer wall of the property. The men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed to have come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the 'Pathaan' star. A case of trespassing and relevant offences has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing.

Shah Rukh is enjoying the success of his latest film, 'Pathaan', which has broken box office records by reaching the ₹ 1,000 crore mark worldwide. The movie, an action-packed thriller, also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

Mannat, the actor's bungalow, is one of Mumbai's most well-known landmarks and is a popular destination for tourists hoping to see the famous actor.

Yet, it's crucial to keep in mind that trespassing and breaking into private property is a criminal offence, and people who commit such crimes face legal . The Mumbai Police have given the public the assurance that they will keep taking all necessary precautions to safeguard the safety and security of public figures.

(With inputs from ANI)

