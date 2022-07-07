Shah Rukh Khan's mother Lateef Fatima Khan's unseen picture with former PM Indira Gandhi goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and his mother Lateef Fatima Khan

Shah Rukh Khan hail from a family of intellectuals, and recently, a photo of his mother Lateef Fatima Khan went viral on the internet. Fatima Khan was an influential personality, and she was among the close associates of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Sr Khan hailed from Hyderabad, and she was a rank-holder magistrate from Oxford University, England. These achievements certify the fact that SRK's mother was a lady ahead of her time.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with a cameo appearance in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. His cameo has won over the audience, and they are hailing it as the highlight of the movie. Next year, Shah Rukh will have three major releases, that have the potential of bringing him back as the box office king. It will all start with his actioner Pathaan, scheduled for Republic Day 2023 release. Followed by Atlee's Jawaan, and then he will bring Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

Recently, SRK completed 30 years in Bollywood. Fans wished him on social media, they praised the actor for all the hard work that he did over these years. On Sunday, SRK posted a mirror selfie with a thankful note. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me, the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all.”

During Khan's first Insta live, a fan asked him "Do you miss roles like Rahul?" Khan took the question spontaneously and replied frankly by admitting that he has reached a stage, where he wants to move on from romancing female leads. Khan added, "I don't want to sound strange, but I don't remember the last film where I played Rahul. So, I don't miss any roles." He continued, "As a professional, I get roles, and I try to develop or justify them as far as I can. I enjoy my work. I enjoyed doing Zero, it was different from what I have done (earlier)." Khan emphasised further, and he said something that will surprise you the most, "I think I am too old to do romantic films now, and it is awkward sometimes... to romance an artist half of my age."