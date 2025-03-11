An activist has raised concerns about potential violations in the renovation plans and has called on the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to intervene and halt the work at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan's famous Mumbai residence, Mannat, is scheduled for major renovations this summer. The actor, along with his family, will temporarily relocate from the iconic Bandra property to make way for the construction and extension work, according to reports.

However, the project has encountered a setback. An activist has raised concerns about potential violations in the renovation plans and has called on the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to intervene and halt the work.

On Monday, Bar & Bench reported that social activist Santosh Daundkar has filed a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging that Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) violated regulations while obtaining the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance needed for the renovations at Mannat. The bungalow is classified as a Grade III heritage building, meaning any alterations to its structure require the appropriate permissions to be granted first.

The report further states that Shah Rukh Khan intends to expand his six-story bungalow by adding two additional floors. The petition also accuses Shah Rukh of fraudulent activity, alleging that he merged 12 one-bedroom flats, originally designated for mass housing, into a single residence for his family.

The NGT has now directed Daundkar to provide evidence supporting his allegations. The bench, consisting of Judicial Member Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Vijay Kulkarni, stated, "If any violation of the above procedure has been committed by the Project Proponent or the MCZMA, the same may be submitted by the appellant specifically along with the evidence in support of that, within four weeks, failing which we would be left with no option but to dismiss the present appeal for non-compliance of the order of this Tribunal, at the stage of admission itself." The NGT will hear the case again on April 23.