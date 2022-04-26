Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat gets new name plate, cost will SHOCK you

Credit: Javed/Twitter

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious bungalow Mannat was trending a few days back because of its new nameplate. Fans went crazy after noticing the change in the nameplate and started sharing photos on social media.

This shows Shah Rukh Khan is the most loved celebrity in India as people notice each and every detail about him. His fans clicked so many photos of the new nameplate and made it viral on Twitter. There were some people who wanted to know the cost of the new nameplate.

According to Bollywood Life, Mannat’s new nameplate has been designed by the super talented and gorgeous interior designer Gauri Khan. She herself ‘suggested a revamp of their nameplate’, it was decided, however, they did it now. “SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing,” source told Bollywood Life.

The source mentioned that the cost of the nameplate is around 20-25 lakhs. Gauri always wanted to make it classy so that it can match the standards of Khan family.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki. The film brings together two of the biggest forces in Indian cinema, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan who will collaborate for the very first time.

READ/ Dunki: Taapsee Pannu quotes Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's famous dialogues after film's announcement

As per a 2021 report in Peeping Moon, Dunki is a social drama based on 'Donkey Flight', a border immigration issue. What is Donkey Flight? Well, Donkey Flight is referred to as the illegal method, a backdoor route adopted by immigrants to enter a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries after years of failing to enter the target country via legitimate means.