Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black pantsuit as he attends event in Delhi

Pooja Dadlani/Instagram

Shahrukh Khan, King of Romance steals the show yet again with his smart suit look at an event in Delhi. Pooja Dadlani, Manager of Shahrukh Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared some glimpses of the actor’s look. He captioned the post, “Delhi Diaries..”

Shahrukh Khan can be seen posing for the shutterbugs in an all-black suit along with a black-tie contrasted with a white shirt. The actor undoubtedly looks elegant in this outfit of black and white. Millions of fans flooded the comment section praising the personable outlook of the actor. “King Khan we all love you so much,” wrote a fan. Another fan commented, “My idol (heart emoji) my King my Super Star.” Another fan praising his look wrote, “(heart emoji) dashing.” “So Handsome (heart emoji).” Besides the fan base, popular star Richa Chadha also commented, “Haye (heart emoji),” Anaita Shroff Adajania, famous Indian Fashion Designer also penned, “Uff! (heart emoji).”

Shah Rukh Khan will be soon returning to the silver screen with Pathaan, an action-thriller drama. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie will be Shah Rukh Khan's first film in over four years. On January 25, 2023, it will be released in theatres. The actor recently penned a letter to one of Pathaan's crew members, admiring the man's dedication, efficiency, and genuineness. Earlier in a media interaction, Pathaan’s director said that he intends to make the SRK-Deepika starrer ‘biggest event film in India.”

Also Read: The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan shares Suhana Khan's film teaser, pens motivational note for daughter

According to reports, the actor will also be teaming up with Bollywood’s one of the biggest director, Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. The actor dropped the announcement video of the film titled as ‘Dunki,’ captioning, “Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you,” tagging Rajkumar Hirani along with the video.