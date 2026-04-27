Shah Rukh Khan's King gears up to shine amid big-ticket releases Avengers: Doomsday, Dune Chapter 3

Shah Rukh Khan's King might face stiff competition, as before King, two Hollywood biggies will be releasing: Avengers: Doomsday, Dune Chapter 3.

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's action thriller King is among the anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. However, it seems like the road for the SRK-starrer is a bumpy ride, and the film might get sandwiched between three big movies. King is scheduled for a December 24, 2026, release. A week before King, the highly anticipated Hollywood biggie, Avengers: Doomsday, along with Dune Chapter 3, will release worldwide on December 18, 2026. King is expected to face the diverted attention from the audience.

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About King

King is an upcoming actioner, directed by Siddharth Anand. This will be SRK-Siddharth's second outing after 2023's blockbuster Pathaan. The movie also stars Shah Rukh's real daughter Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration. King also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

About Avengers: Doomsday

In April, Marvel Studios unveiled the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon to a rapturous response from theatre owners, with the footage delivering several crowd-pleasing moments, chief among them the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr's first unmasked appearance as Doctor Doom.

The film unites the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts, with a cast including Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, among many others. The Russo brothers are directing from a script by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. Doomsday opens December 18 alongside Dune: Part III, with sequel Avengers: Secret Wars set for December 17, 2027.

About Dune 3

Dune: Part Three is the upcoming third and final chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy, based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert; the story jumps forward 12 years after the events of the second film and follows Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, now ruling as emperor while dealing with the devastating consequences of the religious war fought in his name. Key cast members like Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Rebecca Ferguson are expected to return.