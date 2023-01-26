Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan watch Pathaan at special screening in Mumbai. See pics

Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan at Pathaan screening

A special screening of Pathaan was organised for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The occasion saw several big stars attend the screening, including Hrithik Roshan, Vidyut Jammwal, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor among others. Among the guests were lead star Shah Rukh Khan’s children Suhana and AbRam, both of whom were clicked arriving at the theatre by paparazzi.

The screening was organised at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on the evening of the film’s release. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Sajid Khan, Sussanne Khan, and John Abraham were also spotted there, as was Salman Khan, who has a cameo in the film. Suhana was clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at the YRF Studio in a car. The starlet, who will make her Bollywood debut this year, was wearing a printed bodycon dress.

Later in the evening, AbRam was also spotted arriving at the screening. The youngest child of Shah Rukh was engrossed in his phone while sitting in his car in videos shared by the paparazzi. Shah Rukh’s older son Aryan, who is making his debut as a filmmaker soon, was missing from the screening though.

Pathaan has taken a strong start on its opening day, minting over Rs 50 crore in India alone and Rs 100 crore worldwide. It has also received positive reviews from critics and a good reaction from the audiences and is already being hailed as the first blockbuster of the year. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a lead role after four years.

Pathaan saw several boycott calls and controversies in the run up to its release but it seems they failed to affect its performance at the box office. Part of the YRF Spy Universe, the Siddharth Anand film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.