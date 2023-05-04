Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan postponed, makers considering August release: Report

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan made a striking comeback on the big screen with the action-thriller, Pathaan. Siddharth Anand's directorial broke several records, and become the first ATBB of 2023. Khan's next release, Jawan is highly anticipated, and the actor's fans have demanded the film's teaser in the past week. However, here's bad news for his fans. As per a news report, Atlee-directed Jawan which was slated to release in cinemas on June 2 is now been postponed.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is mounted on a mega scale, and the makers are not compromising on any aspect so that Jawan could be the next event film. As per the report of Pinkvilla, a source close to the project revealed that the film confirmed that Jawan is not coming in June as the VFX team is still working on the visuals. The source stated that Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The VFX team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film. He further added that they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one.

The report further stated that Jawan will most probably release in August. The source said that the team is contemplating several dates but they need to be in sync with the VFX guidelines. The dates being considered at the moment are June 29, and all the four weeks of August. The source further added that "In all probability, Jawan will be an August release now, as Shah Rukh Khan and team now want to give adequate time to the VFX. August 11 and August 25 are heavily being discussed by all stakeholders at Red Chillies."

With the reported postponement of Jawan, Prabhas-starrer Adipurush becomes the biggest event film of the month. Adipursh will release in cinemas on June 16. Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is also one of the anticipated movies of June. Maidaan will release in cinemas on June 23.

As far as major August releases are concerned, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Rajinikanth's Jailer are confirmed for Independence Day's extended weekend.