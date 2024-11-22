Every house has a story and it becomes even more important if it’s a celebrity abode.

Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area has an iconic status. The fans of the superstar treat this house as a landmark. In fact, it holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Mumbaikars. They look up to the balcony of the house during their visit to the seashore in the Bandra zone. However, the house could have gone to another master.

So, who was the other person Mannat was offered to? Well, it was none other than Shah Rukh’s contemporary and another superstar Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right!

In an old interview clip, journalist Faridoon Shahryar asked Salman ‘what is that one Shah Rukh Khan thing you wish you had?’ To this, Salman replied, “That bungalow of his. Mannat.”

He further said, “It came to me when I started off. My dad said ‘itne bade ghar me karoge kya? I want to ask Shah Rukh ‘itne bade ghar me karta kya hai tu?’”

Salman and Shah Rukh became huge stars in the first half of 1990s. While films like Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam made Shah Rukh an actor to watch out for, Salman rose to stardom through films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Sanam Bewafa and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Today, both of them have carved a great niche for themselves and rule the roost in Bollywood.

