Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat's new nameplate of Rs 25 lakh goes missing?

Shah Rukh Khan fans got worried when they saw that their superstar's house, Mannat's new nameplate gone missing. Soon, the actor's fans shared this update online with images and videos of Mannat's front gate. A few fans even thought that the costly nameplate has been stolen.

A die-hard SRK fan posted two images on his Twitter and expressed his concern by saying, "Aaj #Mannat se name plate gayab hai matlab full on experiment chal raha hai @gaurikhan." Another fan posted a video from SRK's house and tweeted, "Yes bro agree with you because I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate. I thought there is somework on progress."

Here are some concerning tweets of SRK's fans

Aaj #Mannat se name plate gayab hai matlab full on experiment chal raha hai @gaurikhan pic.twitter.com/v6ddOlx2H4 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) May 11, 2022

Yes bro agree with you because I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate.I thought there is somework on progress. pic.twitter.com/yKtFZRY8L4 May 11, 2022

However, here's the truth. The nameplate isn't missing or stolen. In fact, it has been uninstalled and taken inside the premise due to some repair work. As per the report of Pinkvilla, a source told Hindustan Times City, "It was taken down for repair. It’s inside the house, in fact in the garden.” Well, this news will certainly calm down the superstar's concerned fans.

For the unversed, Mannat got its new nameplate in April. According to Bollywood Life, Mannat’s new nameplate has been designed by the super talented and gorgeous interior designer Gauri Khan. She herself ‘suggested a revamp of their nameplate’, it was decided, however, they did it now. “SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing,” a source told Bollywood Life. The source mentioned that the cost of the nameplate is around 20-25 lakhs. Gauri always wanted to make it classy so that it can match the standards of the Khan family.