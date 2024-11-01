Shah Rukh paused for a moment and looked at the staff member who greeted him with a smile.

Shah Rukh Khan is loved by fans all over the world for his charm. He recently visited a shop in the UAE, where he did something nice that really touched people. The staff at the shop shared a video of this moment on their Instagram.

A social media user named Parminder Singh shared a clip in which Gauri Khan went inside the store while Shah Rukh followed her. When Gauri walked past Parminder to check out the jewellery collection, Shah Rukh paused for a moment and looked at the staff member, who greeted him.

After a brief conversation, Shah Rukh moved on while Parminder went back to his duties. Parminder captioned his post, “Special moment with @iamsrk king #UAE.” He also included a famous line from Shah Rukh's movie Dilwale, “Dil to sabke paas hota hai lekin sab Dilwale nahi hote (Many people have hearts, but not all are big-hearted).”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to win our hearts with his gestures for others, especially for women. Recently, a video of him is going viral in which he can be seen grooving with his mother-in-law at an event.

Here's another HQ video of megastar Shah Rukh Khan dancing on Jhoome jo Pathaan at SKY 2.0 dubai night. His energy is beyond imagination. pic.twitter.com/fp6f80ps2k — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRSRKs45) October 27, 2024

The video is from an event in Dubai where Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing with his beloved mother-in-law Savita Chibber. During his live performance on stage, he invited Gauri Khan’s mother, held her hands and started dancing with her while she was blushing. This video shows the strong bond between Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s mother Savita Chibber.

Meanwhile, the audience was seen clapping and cheering for the two. This clip is doing rounds on social media and grabbing everyone’s attention. Netizens are calling Shah Rukh Khan a ‘perfect son-in-law.’ This is not the first time, the actor is getting praised for his gestures, but he often makes headlines with his behaviour.