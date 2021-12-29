Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan' co-star Megha Gupta's BOLD shower photos in blue bikini go VIRAL

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan' co-star Megha Gupta, who is now a wellness, fitness and skincare entrepreneur, is setting Instagram on fire with her bold photos. Not one to shy away from dropping bold photos on social media, Megha Gupta on recently dropped some drool-worthy pictures on her Instagram taking a cold shower clad in a blue bikini top.

Alongside the carousel of sizzling hot photos, Megha advocated taking a cold shower whilst jotting down its benefits. "Bio-hacking : Cold Exposure. Chill shower at @tajfalaknuma I was happily surprised to see this here. It gave me a brain freeze getting these images is another thing This is something I’d like at home, and wake up to Every. Single. Day. I’d leave coffee for this."

Her caption further read, "Cold showers wake your body up, inducing a higher state of alertness. The cold also stimulates you to take deeper breaths, decreasing the level of CO2 throughout the body, helping you concentrate. Cold showers thus keep you ready and focused throughout the day. More robust immune response. Some fat cells, such as brown fat, can generate heat by burning fat. They do this when your body is exposed to cold conditions like in a shower. Would you imagine your shower burning fat for you ?! Water therapy (also called hydrotherapy) has been used for centuries to take advantage of our body's tendency to adapt to harsher conditions. As a result, our bodies become more resistant to stress. In some cases in life, pain is a good thing :)."

A film and TV star, Megha got married to actor Siddhant Karnick in 2016. However, the marriage did not last long and the couple legally split in March 2020.

On the work front, Megha has featured in TV shows such as 'Dream Girl', 'Kkavyanjali', 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'CID', "Saavdhan India' among others.