Shah Rukh Khan's fan asks if he still smokes, his answer will smoking blow your mind

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never disappoints his fans and has been winning hearts with his films and talent, held the #AskSRK session on Monday. He replied to one of his fans who asked him if he still smokes.

People who love SRK want him to quit smoking, therefore, they often request the Bollywood superstar to take care of his health. On Monday, during the #askSRK session, one of his fans asked, "Have you quit smoking?! #AskSRK." The actor replied, "Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!!" The actor indirectly said that he has not quit smoking.

Take a look:

Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!! https://t.co/GmKlXV296K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

One of his fans replied, "You made me cry after reading this! Nothing will happen to you ever..#AskSrk Stay forever because world needs Love and you are the one who is spreading it immensely!!" The second one said, "That's so true and keep it up and improve the health be happy." The third one said, "You can learn frm akshay kumar from his lifestyle and fitness Jitne bhi actor hai sab interview me bolte hai akki 4baje uth jata hai. Look at his consistency. You will surely quit to smoking #asksrk."

The actor also said he prefers to live in the present as clinging to memories is for people who have "retired". During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the 57-year-old star was asked by a fan if he was someone who gets attached to memories of the past.

Shah Rukh responded, "No I live in the moment. Memories are for the retired." The actor said one thing he would want his and Gauri Khan's children-- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam -- to learn from him is the "patience to deal with nonsense".

Suhana is set to debut in the film industry as an actor with Netflix's The Archies movie, while Aryan is writing and directing a series, reportedly titled Stardom. Shah Rukh said he is proud of Suhana as a father, but is more excited about "The Archies" being a Zoya Akhtar directorial.

"Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually," he wrote. Teasing his upcoming films -- "Jawan" with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki" -- the superstar said he is excited about both the projects.

He said Jawan was a taxing project for him physically, but the film is "absolutely ready steady po!" now. "Jawan for sure lots of action," he wrote in response to a query on the more difficult project between Jawan or Dunki.

But being able to bring Hirani's vision on screen was equally challenging, said the superstar. "To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted."

Shah Rukh's last big screen release was blockbuster hit Pathaan, which earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Jawan will hit the cinemas on September 7, while Dunki will arrive in theatres in December.