Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's new golden hairdo gets a thumbs up

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York City. She has taken up the acting course at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts. After graduating from Ardingly College in England, Suhana headed to NYC for further education so as to prepare herself more to get in the world of cinema. Although she doesn't have a public Instagram page, her solo photos and with friends instantly hit the Internet.

Today, we came across a couple of photos of Suhana where she is flaunting her new hairstyle. The star kid has highlighted her hair in golden and styled in cascading curls. In both the photos, she is seen wearing blue outfits. In the first photo, she is wearing a denim shirt with nude lips and winged liner. While in another, Suhana wore a blue sweatshirt with pink lips.

Check out the photos below:

Recently, Suhana's debut short film The Grey Part Of Blue which she shot during her Ardingly College released a few days back. It left an impressive mark on everyone and called her an amazing actor too. Suhana was paired with Robin Gonella in Theodore Gimeno's directorial.

As per reports in The Times of India, Suhana is making up her time to take cues from the legend himself that is her dad Shah Rukh. At the theatre situated in Mannat, Suhana is scanning over the superstar's filmography by watching his each and every film to learn nuances of acting perfectly. From Deewana to Zero, the star kid is watching all possible movies of her dad and learning the best from her parent.