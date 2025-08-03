Twitter
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan reacts to his first National Award, pens emotional win on superstar's win: 'No one tells them like you'

After Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Jawan, his daughter Suhana Khan penned an emotional note on his superstar dad.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Suhana Khan with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan showered her love on her dad as he was honoured with his first-ever National Award during his 33-year career for Atlee's Jawan. The Archies actress claimed that no one can tell stories better than her daddy dear. "From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, no one tells them like you. Congratulations, love you the most @iamsrk," proud Suhana wrote on her Instagram. King Khan's daughter, Suhana, also treated the netizens with a throwback black and white picture with her father on Instagram. The photograph showed the little Suhana posing in her dad's arms. 

Gauri also treated her Insta Fam with rare photos of King Khan, KJo, and Rani. "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts... When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!," Gauri captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bollywood fraternity on Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday reacted to the lovely post with red heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor wrote "Best" in the comment section. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's better half, and Suhana's mother, Gauri Khan, also congratulated her three absolute favourites - Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar as they bagged the National Award.

Also read: Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film, lost honour to...: 'I think I should have got it, but...'

Bollywood dominated the 71st National Awards

SRK was awarded the 'Best Actor' for his performance in "Jawan", while Rani received the 'Best Actress' title for her portrayal in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway". Karan Johar’s "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was also honoured with the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' title. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana will soon be seen together in the action thriller King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Abhishek Bachchan in a negative lead. The film will be released in cinemas in 2026. 

