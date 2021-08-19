Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looks stunning in black dress, shares breathtaking sunset photo from Portugal

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently on a vacation in Portugal. The star kid informed fans about her trip by posting a photo of her shoes on her Instagram story and tagged the location. On Thursday, Suhana shared stunning photos from her trip that will take your breath away.

Taking to her stories, Suhana shared two pictures in a picturesque location by the lake. Suhana can be seen dressed in a black noodle-strap knee-length dress and paired it with a sling bag and black high heels. She kept her locks open and completed her look with sleek jewellery.

Have a look at the photo here:

In another photo, Suhana can be seen striking a side pose as the gorgeous sunset is captured in her background.

Suhana’s last post on Instagram was a collage of her mugshots in different filters. She was dressed in a black top and had her hair tried with middle partition. She looked beautiful in kohl eyes and her trademark jewellery. “Pick a personality,” she captioned her post.

Around the same time, Gauri Khan had also shared her and Suhana’s photos from their Belgrade trip. The two can be seen posing outside the Church of Saint Sava and Suhana looked stunning in a crop top and long skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The mother-daughter duo was exploring new destinations for the purpose of creative benefits for Gauri’s job as an interior designer.

Last month, Suhana took the internet by storm after it sharing pictures from her photoshoot done by her mommy dearest. In the photos, Suhana rocked a white tank top and blue shorts and posed next to a pool with a can of coca-cola in her hand.

For the unversed, Suhana is currently continuing her schooling in the United States. She is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York. Suhana began the programme in 2019 but spent the majority of 2020 in Mumbai with her family. She had travelled to the country and stayed with her relatives during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.