Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is life of the party, shares photo in a sexy black bodycon dress

Suhana Khan is currently studying at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the star kid aspires to be an actor just like SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently pursuing higher studies I New York. Over time, Suhana has made several friends in the city and often shares photos with them. She even celebrated her 21st birthday in New York with her friends.

SRK’s daughter is there to study but she often lets her hair down and parties with her friends. Recently, the star kid shared a candid photo where she can be seen dancing with a wide smile on her face. Suhana is dressed in a low-back black body con dress and has her hair flowing beautifully over her shoulders. The background shows a huge replica of the red moon and gives a very astronomical vibe to the photo.

While sharing the photo, Suhana wrote, “red moon low in the sky.”

Suhana's photo garnered over 1.2 lakh likes in just two hours of her posting it. “Cutieeee,” wrote one user while another commented, “Ahhhhhh u are stunning!!” A third user commented, ‘you look amazing,” while a fourth one wrote, "love love love.”

Last week, Suhana shared gorgeous photos of herself taking during golden hour. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a brown tank top paired with black leather pants. She competed her look with loose hair and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Her BFF Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a lovestruck emoji. Her another bestie, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “ARE U REAL,” while Maheep Kapoor commented, “Stunning”.

For the unversed, Suhana is currently studying at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the star kid aspires to be an actor just like her father. Earlier during an interaction with Vogue India, Suhana had spoken about SRK's stardom.

She had said, "I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me at school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious."