Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana goes backless, looks gorgeous in black satin maxi dress

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has crashed the internet by wearing a backless black satin maxi dress like a pro. Jr Khan shared the image on her Instagram stories, and she emotes confidence and grace through her eyes.

Yesterday, Khan was spotted with Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya were spotted on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's next directorial 'Archie' in Mumbai. The pictures from the sets have gone viral, and we can see the young buds looking charged up to make their family proud. The carousel post shared by Manav Manglani goes with the caption, "Guess who's playing #Archie #Betty #Veronica? #suhanakhan #khushikapoor #navyananda #agastyananda clicked as they kickstart Day 1 shoot with director #zoieakhtar in Mumbai today."

Previously, Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is making headlines. It's because she was photographed outside the office of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Fans are predicting that she may appear in Zoya's upcoming flick. Suhana was dressed casually in cargo trousers and a tank top. Her film debut is anticipated by a large number of fans. Zoya's next project, according to rumours, will be an adaptation of Archie comics. Even as part of the official announcement of the film, the cast wasn't revealed.

"It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. He added, "We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema.

The Archie Comics follows the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones — as they navigate adolescence.