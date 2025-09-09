Shah Rukh Khan's biggest regret in life is not..., once recalled how 'ego' made him...: 'Bachpane ki himakat, badtameezi aur ghatiyapan'

Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Fauji when he also struggled with maintaining his attendance at Jamia, and then, a few days before his written exam, Shah Rukh Khan had a life-changing encounter with his principal.

Before he excelled at acting, Shah Rukh Khan was academically sound. After he cleared the entrance exam for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Shah Rukh Khan joined the Master’s program in Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre in Delhi. While Shah Rukh Khan's intellect was never in question, many people are unaware that the actor never received his degree, a regret that he carries in his heart to this day.

Why did Shah Rukh Khan skip his final exams at Jamia?

In an old interview while promoting Don 2, Shah Rukh Khan candidly spoke to NDTV about his early TV career that ended up clashing with his education. Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Fauji when he also struggled with maintaining his attendance at Jamia, and then, a few days before his written exam, Shah Rukh Khan had a life-changing encounter with his principal.

"I was sitting in the library studying for an exam scheduled on Monday when he walked in and said, ‘If it were up to me, I wouldn’t let you take this exam.’ And in my youthful arrogance, I replied, ‘Then I don’t want to take the exam either,’ and I just walked out," Shah Rukh said, calling his behaviour “bachpane ki himakat, badtameezi aur ghatiyapan." (youthful arrogance, rudeness, and cheapness)

Shah Rukh Khan said that it was "stupid, youthful nonsense" which led him to skip his final exams, despite completing the practicals. "I think the turning point of my life was I was taught by some of the most wonderful professors at Jamia. I had completed the entire course and passed all my practicals. I just didn’t give my written exams," King Khan said.

Does Shah Rukh Khan not have a formal college degree?

Expressing regret on not having a formal degree, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I wish I had the degree. I really miss it. I would tell everyone that please do not leave your studies ever, because if I had studied, believe me, I would be such a big superstar."

