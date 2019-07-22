Shah Rukh Khan's admission form from Hansraj College goes viral once again!

Shah Rukh Khan can be called as one of the most educated actors we have in Bollywood. The superstar did his schooling at St. Columba's School in Delhi. Then he joined Hans Raj College for his bachelor's degree in Economics. Soon after that he also did Mass Communications at Jamia Millia Islamia University but reportedly left it so as to pursue a career in acting. SRK also learnt acting under the leadership of theatre director Barry John. He also attended the National School of Drama in Delhi.

In 2016, during the promotions of Fan, SRK visited Hansraj College wherein he also got his degree certificate finally after many years of passing from there. Moreover, he also flaunted it to the huge crowd who were present to see the superstar. But did you know, a few years back, Shah Rukh's admission form from Hans Raj College had gone viral on the Internet? In it, SRK's marks he scored during his high school is seen and also a black and white photo of the superstar. The admission form has gone viral once again.

Check it out below:

Earlier, people were seen talking about SRK's marks shown in the form and the principal of Hans Raj College had defended him by saying, "Sharing an admission form is not illegal but making fun of his marks is not right. Students should understand that the scenario was different back then. The marking scheme and checking were different and difficult back then. I feel proud that Shah Rukh is from my college and marks don’t matter, it is the overall development that matters."