Shah Rukh Khan roped in for Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake, Katrina Kaif still in talks: Report

There has been a lot of buzz around which movie would Shah Rukh Khan work on next. There were talks that he would be seen in Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahaan Se Accha. However the actor reportedly walked out of the project. Soon after there were reports that he would work in Don 3, but that didn't take place either.

Shah Rukh Khan's name was then associated with a film from the South Indian Film industry, as the villain in Vijay's Thalapathy 63. There were also talks that he would make a cameo in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Shah Rukh Khan however has only confirmed working on his TV show Ted Talks, since he started shooting for the same.

There are now rumours that SRK would be working on a movie next with Farah Khan. The duo have united on-screen for some epic movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year previously. It would not be a big surprise since both Farah and Shah Rukh Khan have expressed their desire to work with each other.

A report on BollywoodLife goes on to state that Farah has roped in the superstar for Satte Pe Satta remake. Moreover Shah Rukh Khan's co-star of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, Katrina Kaif, might be in talks for the film. The actress, who is currently promoting her Eid release Bharat, already has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

An insider told the portal, "Farah has bounced off the script to Shah Rukh and he is interested in it. The two share a great working relationship and have delivered hits like Main Hoon Naa and Happy New Year. He wants to make a strong comeback and nothing better than a masala entertainer. She has also spoken about the film to Katrina Kaif. Since she is busy with Bharat promotions, she will chat about it in detail later. So, if everything works out well then we will see Shah Rukh Khan - Katrina in the film."

Satte Pe Satta originally starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ranjeeta Kaur, Shakti Kapoor, Amjad Khan, Paintal, Kanwaljit Singh, Sudhir, Sarika, Vijayendra Ghatge, Mac Mohan, Prema Narayan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Kalpana Iyer, Asha Sachdev, Giga Kapoor, Madhu Malhotra and Ranjeet in pivotal roles. It was one of the most-successful multi-starrer movies from the 1980s which was already adapted for the Hollywood movies Seven Brides For Seven Brothers.