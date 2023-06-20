Shah Rukh Khan calls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser 'beautiful', pens emotional note for 'baby' Karan Johar

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani-Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar/Dharma Productions YouTube screengrabs-File photo

The teaser for the much-awaited romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, was unveiled by the director Karan Johar on Tuesday, June 20. Also starring veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 28.

As the teaser shows, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani looks like a quintessential Karan Johar film that celebrates love and family and promises to be 'the biggest entertainer of the year'. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is even more special for Karan Johar as 2023 marks his 25th anniversary year in film direction as his first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998.

And thus Shah Rukh Khan, the lead hero of his first four films and among his best buddies in the industry, gave a special shout to the director for his latest film. Sharing the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser on his Instagram, the Pathaan actor took a trip down memory lane and penned an emotional note for Johar.

"Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle (Yash Johar) must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew", Shah Rukh wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. SRK has featured in all of his movies except Student of the Year, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut in Bollywood.



