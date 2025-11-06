Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King

Shah Rukh Khan looks dashing donning Indian Army uniform in viral photos shared by the famous photographer Colson Julian.

Famous photographer Colston Julian shared a few photos of Shah Rukh Khan donning army uniform on his Instagram a few days after the superstar's 60th birthday on November 2. Sharing the pictures, Colston captioned them, "Shahrukh KHAN photographed on location at Mehboob Studios." He didn't mention when the pictures were taken.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor looks dashing in the photos. His name tag on the army uniform reads Abhimanyu Rai, which was his character name in his first TV series Fauji. After Fauji, Shah Rukh was seen as the man in uniform in several movies including Army, Main Hoon Na, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer-Zaara, and Jawan.

However, some of his fans are even wondering if these pictures could have been taken for Khan's upcoming film King. Though the actor was seen in a silver fox look in the teaser, reports state that the Siddharth Anand will be spread across two distinct timelines. Hence, some netizens are thinking that Khan might be donning army uniform in his younger look in King.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist.

King is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The action thriller will hit theatres worldwide in 2026. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score of the Siddharth Anand directorial.

