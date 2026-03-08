FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shah Rukh Khan reviews Subedaar, praises Anil Kapoor's 'restrained yet effective performance': 'Thoroughly enjoyed'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in the action entertainer King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. King releases on December 24.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 05:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan has lauded Anil Kapoor's recent action drama Subedaar, which also features Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Moha Singh, Radhikka Madan, and Faisal Malik. Highlighting the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's dedication to his craft, the Pathaan actor wrote that he "thoroughly enjoyed" the film and commended Kapoor for delivering a restrained yet impactful performance.

His post read: "Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. You can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring, and the action was so good!!! #AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik,  #RadhikaMadan - each character was crafted uniquely and all of u put on such a great performance. Well done #SureshTriveni and the entire team… lots of love." 

Replying to him, Kapoor wrote, "Shah Rukh, so happy you saw Subedaar. Your words mean a lot to all of us especially coming from someone who has given audiences so much love and magic through cinema over the years. Makes this more special for all of us."

Shah Rukh and Anil will be seen together in the much-awaited action entertainer King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. King is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Coming back to Subedaar, the action drama follows the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

