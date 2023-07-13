Headlines

Apple to back entrepreneurs in India, partners with non-profit fund Acumen

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

Meet India’s highest paid music director, working on 6 expensive films, not AR Rahman, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Keeravani

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam liked in Jawan prevue.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan recently wooed fans as he unveiled the prevue of his upcoming action-thriller, Jawan. The actor has now revealed the reaction of his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam to the prevue. 

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan started a Q&A session on Twitter where he replied to various questions about his fans related to Jawan. When asked about Gauri Khan’s reaction, SRK replied, “Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women's power.” 

Not only this, King Khan also revealed the reaction of his son AbRam and revealed what he likes the most about Jawan prevue. The actor wrote, “He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle specially.” 

On Monday, when Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the prevue of Jawan, the video bulldozed past 100 million views in just 24 hours, something no Hindi film has done before. The prevue shared glimpse of different looks of the superstar, Deepika Padukone’s action-packed cameo and Priyamani, Nayanthara, and other ladies in the movie in an intense look.

Filmmaker Atlee also penned a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan which read, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, Chief I guess I'm living the dream I've always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way."

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani, and others. The action-thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7. 

Other than this, Shah Rukh Khan is also all set to collaborate with one of the most famous filmmakers, Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for his upcoming movie Dunki. The film also stars Taapse Pannu and Boman Irani among others and is scheduled to release on 22nd December.

