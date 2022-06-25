Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he took break from cinema, talks about being action hero at 56 with Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in Bollywood, and after a hiatus of nearly 4 years, the actor is geared up with three major releases in 2023. To celebrate the milestone the actor conducted his first Insta live for his fans, and he poured his heart out like never before. Pathaan is the first big release of Shah Rukh, and he revealed why he took the break from cinema. While questioning one of the answers, Khan revealed that he didn't work for more than a year and a half, and he did it purposely. Khan said, "I wasn't really enjoying the process of filmmaking, and that's the reason why I took a sabbatical." Khan's last film was Aanand L Rai's Zero and it didn't receive a favourable response at the box office.

Talking about Pathaan, Shah Rukh added that he always wanted to do an out-an-out actioner, and this is one project he wished to do for the last 30 years. Taking a jibe at himself Khan added, "At the age of 56, I am trying to be a macho, rough and tough guy. I think the team, Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer), Siddharth (Anand, director) has put a lot of effort, and I think I will be a good action hero." Khan further added that the production of Pathaan is completed, and now the team is working on the edit and VFX. Giving hint about the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan added that Pathaan's trailer can be out by year-end, "I think we can expect the trailer around November and December."

Khan even shared his feeling about completing three decades in the Indian film industry. The actor added, "It seems like yesterday, and I really never thought that I would last for 30 years. Earlier I thought that I would 5-6 films, and if things didn't work out, I would go for a media-related job. The actor concluded by saying that he wants to continue working for the next 50-60 years in cinema. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.