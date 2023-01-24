Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he has not done any interviews for Pathaan

Shah Rukh in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen with action thriller Pathaan. The film marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen in over four years. There has been a lot of buzz around the release, naturally. But in the run-up to the film, the team and the production house deviated from the normal promotional campaign. None of the stars and key players gave any interviews or did any city tour to promote the film.

What Shah Rukh has routinely done, however, is talk to his fans, mostly on social media in his popular AskSRK sessions. On Tuesday, on the eve of the film’s release, Shah Rukh held another ask me anything session on Twitter. He invited fans to pose to him questions on Pathaan and things in general. During the session, fans asked him about the lack of interviews in Pathaan’s promotional campaign as well.

While Shah Rukh did not answer them directly, he did respond to one fan’s query for an interview. A fan asked Shah Rukh for a one-on-one interview. They tweeted, “Will you do an interview with me sir @iamsrk #AskSRK. I am a lifestyle journalist and would love an opportunity to do a one-on-one with you.” The actor shared the tweet and responded, “Don’t have anything new to say…when I do, will start interviews again.”

Don’t have anything new to say…when I do, will start interviews again. https://t.co/0kkwLghmfi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Many fans reacted to the comment praising Shah Rukh for staying away from the media in the run up to Pathaan’s release. “We miss your interviews but this is nice too. As always,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “This is nice. No hungama. Just straight in theatres.” May others, however, said they missed Shah Rukh promoting his films like the old days. “You robbed us of your IVs..promote karne Big boss nahi gaye TKSS bhi nahi (Didn’t go to Bigg Boss or The Kapil Sharma Show to promote); nothing.”

But the subdued promotional campaign has clearly done wonders for Pathaan. Till Tuesday evening, it has seen amazing response from its advance booking sales, shattering all previous Hindi film records. It is expected to have one of the highest openings by any Bollywood film.

Pathaan is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is part of YRF’s Spy Universe. The film will be releasing in theatres on Wednesday, January 25.