Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have never shared screen except cameos in Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Om Shanti Om, but why? Shah Rukh explained his side of story.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar - Bollywood's two biggest superstars, and they only did two movies together. Surprised, aren't you? But that's the reality. Akki only made cameo appearances in Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) and Om Shanti Om (2007). Have you ever imagined why they did not star in movies? Well, Shah Rukh did make a mention about it, and he explains why makers are not bringing them together.

In an interview with DNA, when asked about the same, SRK said, "I don't wake up as early as him." He further explained, "What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up.His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home packing up and going home. So, he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.” The Baazigar actor further joked that if he worked with Akshay Kumar, they would never meet on the set. He further said, "It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin mile milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga."

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar movies

In 1997, Akshay Kumar did a supporting role in Yash Chopra's directorial Dil Toh Pagal Hai. 10 years later, Akki made a special cameo in a comedy scene during the Filmfare Awards sequence in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. Ever since Om Shanti Om, SRK and Akshay's collaboration has been anticipated by the masses.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on King. The movie also stars his daughter Suhana Khan with Abhishek Bachchan. King is directed by Sidharth Anand. On the other hand, Akshay's latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, is been playing in the cinemas near you. The movie earned positive reviews from critics and the audience alike.