BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'

Shah Rukh Khan said, "At this stage of my life and career, the title 'King' feels less like an identity and more like a reminder to live with heart, humility, and purpose." SRK's next film King also feaures Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and others.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 07:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'
Shah Rukh Khan on being called King Khan
He’s King Khan to his fans and the industry and his next film quite coincidentally is called King too. Shah Rukh Khan, however, brushes off the power the title bestows on him, saying it's less an identity and more "a reminder to live with heart, humility, and purpose". "The word 'King' has never meant power to me. It has always been about responsibility -- to the people who believe in you and the stories you choose to tell," Shah Rukh said. 

The National Award-winning superstar, first seen in the TV show Fauji in 1989, has worn the 'Bollywood King' crown with ease over three decades. Maybe not any more. "As time passes, you realise that what truly matters is not the title, but the intention behind your work. At this stage of my life and career, the title 'King' feels less like an identity and more like a reminder to live with heart, humility, and purpose. What matters most to me is creating work that brings people together, makes them feel something, and leaves behind a little bit of joy," the 60-year-old told PTI.

Shah Rukh Khan is reuniting with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for King after the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, that grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The much-awaited action thriller will see King Khan sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. after her first film The Archies was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix in 2023.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana, King also features a star-studded powerful ensemble cast consisting of Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King will hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

