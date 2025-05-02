Shah Rukh Khan opened up about how deeply he takes the failure of his films, admitting that it still affects him even after decades in the industry.

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan reminded the world of his star power in 2024, roaring back to form with three massive hits—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—after a three-year break from the big screen. Speaking at WAVES 2025, SRK admitted that while he does feel disappointed when his films don’t perform well, he has never truly felt defeated.

During the conversation, moderator Karan Johar asked if Shah Rukh had ever considered stepping back from his career. In response, the actor shared a funny anecdote, saying, “Some years back, I was sitting at home, and Karan Johar came to my house with a script. I won't name the script, but it required me to be wearing a skirt throughout the film. That is truly the only time I have wanted to step back. I was like, aisa toh nahi hoga yaar."

He added, "It was one of those films in olden times when men wore skirts. But 'men' wore skirts. Not androgynous men like me!"

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about how deeply he takes the failure of his films, admitting that it still affects him even after decades in the industry. “Whenever I have failed, I have felt the failure twice as much because I feel I have let down many people. I feel the pang of disappointing so many people around the world,” he said.

SRK explained that he’s aware fans across the world have been watching his movies for 35 years to find joy and entertainment. “Because I know, these people have been watching my movies for the past 35 years to be happy, to get entertained. When a film is not successful, it feels like I have insulted the trust my fans have on me,” he added.

He continued, "Then I have a method. I cry in the bathroom for two days and be all sad and gloomy, but that's it. I have never felt 'I am defeated now'. I have never felt that I cannot get back on my feet. I do feel emotions like sadness and anger when I fail, but I have never given up. I don't allow defeat to overtake me. I get beaten, I fall down, but then I bounce back. I feel bad, but I never feel defeated."

"Quoting my own dialogue: I feel like the king of the world," Shah Rukh concluded.