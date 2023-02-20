Shah Rukh Khan reveals the Pathaan scenes that were the toughest to shoot for him: 'I am very shy and...'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is an unstoppable juggernaut at the box office. The action entertainer is inching towards the Rs 1000-crore mark in terms of worldwide gross, having broken several domestic and overseas earning records for Hindi films in the process. On Monday, during an ask me anything session with the fans, the actor answered some questiona about the film including the toughest scenes from the shoot.

Pathaan is a spy thriller which sees Shah Rukh in the titular role. The 57-year-old actor worked hard on his physique for the role and showed of his chiselled and tone body in a few scenes of the film. While the scenes and Shah Rukh’s physique there generated a lot of buzz, the actor says they were the toughest sequences of the film.

The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!! https://t.co/wlWYdsYvMK February 20, 2023

During his ‘Ask SRK’ session, after a fan asked SRK, “Which was the most hard working scene to Shoot in Pathaan,” the actor replied, “The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!” Reacting to the candid ‘confession’, many fans called it the actor’s humility, while others appreciated him going through with it regardless. “At this age your body and abs look great. No need to be shy,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “Thanks for the eye candy though.”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, marked Shah Rukh’s comeback to lead roles after over four years. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, along with a cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger films. The film received largely positive reviews and praise from fans. Upon release, it easily broke the records for highest opening, highest single-day collection, highest opening weekend, and highest lifetime collection by any Bollywood film ever. It is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film ever with a worldwide gross of Rs 988 crore.