HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

Karan Johar shared an old BTS video from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the 'most embarrassing moments' in the film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 08:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'
A poster of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Jawan’, shared his cringeworthy experience while shooting for ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. On Saturday, Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback video of SRK from the sets of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

In the video, SRK can be seen talking about the embarrassing moments in the film, and said that without a shadow of doubt, the costumes he wore in the film are the most embarrassing. He spoke about the tight t-shirts and jeans that he was made to wear for his character of Rahul Khanna in the film.

He also spoke about how he incidentally scored a basket in the film as he threw the basketball from half court with his back facing the basket.

KJo penned a long note in the caption reminiscing the days from the making of the film. He wrote, “So much of what @iamsrk wore in KKHH is still so fashion relevant even today! The belt bag… the oversized hoodies … the graffiti jeans… and many more! ( ok the Lycra tight tees are a massive No no today but some unfortunate souls still wear them ) but Bhai was so uncomfortable in those bright tight garments and yet pulled them off with main fashioncore energy”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He further mentioned, “Also … I remember whilst shooting the basketball sequence I kept calling it ‘a goal’ till bhai took me aside and whispered “it’s a basket” and I looked around for one till the penny dropped !! #memories #the90s”.

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ also starred Kajol, Rani Mukherji and Salman Khan in lead roles, with Sana Saeed in a pivotal role. It won the 46th National Film Award for Best Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It marked the directorial debut of KJo, and was also the first collaboration between SRK and the director.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Advertisement